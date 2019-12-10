Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PrairieSky Royalty Declares December Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky") (TSX:PSK) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of CDN $0.065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.  This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b4f3537-bfdc-4e90-b0c4-a8a999835c1f

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo