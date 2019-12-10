Axtria® Selected As A Business Of The Year By NJBIZ Journal

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in software technology and data analytics for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it has been selected for NJBIZ's Business of the Year 2019 award program. The Business of the Year awards recognizes the state's most dynamic businesses and leaders who share a commitment to professional excellence, business growth, and the community.

A celebratory awards ceremony will be held December 10, 2019 at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset. Award winners will be recognized and the winner in each category will be announced. "This prestigious recognition, coupled with our clients' confidence in us, is gratifying and we are humbled that our work is being recognized by our peers in the New Jersey business community," said Jassi Chadha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axtria.

Axtria was founded in 2010 with the vision to improve life sciences commercial operations. Since the company's founding, technology innovation has been Axtria's winning differentiation, and helps fulfill the mission of transforming clients' customer engagement experiences. With customers in over 30 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

In addition to being selected for the Business of the Year award program, Axtria was also recently honored as a NJBIZ Fast 50 award winner for the sixth consecutive year. Axtria is recognized as one of the most innovative companies focused on leveraging AI and ML to improve operational efficiency. These achievements have helped Axtria to advance the New Jersey technology space, generate an economic boost, and positively impact the community.

About Axtria

Axtria is a Next Generation Life Science's Commercial Analytics and AI/ML company. Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life science industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.

Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

About NJBIZ Business of the Year Awards

The 2019 NJBIZ Business of the Year awards program recognizes the state's most dynamic businesses and business leaders who share a commitment to professional excellence, business growth and the community. For more information about the NJBIZ awards program, please contact Cristina Fittipaldi via email (events@NJBIZ.com) or visit the NJBIZ website.

