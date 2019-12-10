BRK Appoints Former PGA TOUR Pro Rick Pearson as VP of Broadcasting, Member of Advisory Board

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- BRK Inc. (OTC:BRKK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its strategic hiring of Rick Pearson as the Company's new vice president of broadcasting. He also joins BRK as the third member of the Company's Professional Athlete Advisory Board. In these roles, Pearson will work with BRK's chief technology officer to develop new camera technology for multi-platform broadcasting and to initiate business opportunities with the PGA TOUR, PGA OF AMERICA, LPGA and other professional and amateur golf organizations in the USA and internationally.



"Rick's experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his experience in professional golf, strongly positions him to lead the Company's directives into the future. Our new technology is designed to work seamlessly with existing broadcasting and communication networks, which are all extremely familiar to Rick. He will be the ideal conduit between our company and professional sports leagues, professional athletes and broadcasters," stated BRK CEO Daniel Serruya.

As a former touring professional on both the PGA TOUR and KornFerry.com tours, Pearson brings to BRK a valuable and incomparable perspective. After playing professional golf for 15 years, Pearson spent another 15 years working for PGA TOUR Entertainment as manager of the technical department. He was instrumental in developing a Media Asset Management system (MAM) to ingest, log, edit, broadcast and archive the video, audio and metadata assets of the PGA TOUR. This experience provides BRK insight into the integration of its latest innovation to the game of golf.

"The groundwork has already begun to find opportunities on how to integrate BRK's newest camera technology to the world of amateur and professional golf and I am extremely excited to lead this development," stated Pearson.

About BRK Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC:BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.BRKIncorporated.com .



The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.



