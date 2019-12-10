Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 14, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. ("Armstrong Flooring" or the "Company") (NYSE: AFI) investors who purchased securities between March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On May 3, 2019, Armstrong Flooring's Chief Executive Officer abruptly resigned.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.75, nearly 12%, to close at $13.14 per share on May 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, before the market opened, Armstrong Flooring reported $165.6 million net sales for third quarter 2019, a nearly 21% decline year-over-year, and a net loss of $31.4 million. The Company also cut its full year 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance range of $46 million to $54 million, citing "larger distributor movements on inventory" than anticipated.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.90 per share, or nearly 44%, to close at $3.70 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

