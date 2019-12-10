Vantage Hemp Co. Appoints Prominent Dr. Daniel Chinnapen as Chief Scientific Officer

GREELEY, Colo., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co., an emerging leader in science, innovation and technology in CBD extraction, is pleased to announce Dr. Daniel Chinnapen as its new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Chinnapen will oversee and lead Vantage Hemp's operations, innovation and science initiatives.

A former Harvard Medical School professor, Dr. Chinnapen has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and brings extensive experience working in an academic laboratory setting as well as various cutting-edge biotech companies. He has publications in peer-reviewed journals and brings a critical eye to the science of CBD extraction, production and applications supporting the company's deep-science approach at every step of the process from seed-to-extract.

"I am eager to join Vantage Hemp and privileged to support the company's vision of purity through innovation," says Dr. Daniel Chinnapen, Chief Scientific Officer of Vantage Hemp. "This company has shown its commitment to being a scientifically-driven organization in an industry that is developing at a rapid pace and necessitates the scientific rigours that are applied to FDA approved therapeutics."

From its white-glove farming practices to purpose-built buildings for CBD extraction led by an exceptional team, Vantage Hemp takes center stage in the marketplace as a premium, pharmaceutical grade supplier of CBD extracts customers will use to develop exceptional CBD products.

"Quality drives every decision we make from the purchase of high-quality seed to intensive agricultural practices to high production standards. There are no shortcuts," says Lance Torgerson, CEO of Vantage Hemp Co. "The same applies to the addition of exceptional people like Dr. Daniel Chinnapen to the Vantage Hemp team. We believe in his level of expertise and his commitment to creating exceptional CBD products for our clients."

To learn more about Vantage Hemp, visit https://vantagehemp.com/ .

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With 800-acres of U.S. certified hemp biomass and large-scale, high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous focus on every detail from seed-to-extract, this small startup turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com .

