ADT to Participate in Imperial Capital's 16th Annual Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 9:07am   Comments
BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, announced today that Jim DeVries, ADT's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Imperial Capital's 16th Annual Security Investor Conference (SIC) on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in New York City. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 11:30 AM EST.

A live webcast and replay will be available through ADT's Investor Relations website at https://investor.adt.com and at: http://wsw.com/webcast/imperial23/adt/

About ADT Inc.
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations:
Jason Smith - ADT
investorrelations@adt.com
Tel: 888-238-8525

Media Inquiries:
Paul Wiseman – ADT
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388

