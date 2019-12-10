Market Overview

Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) announced by Shareholders Foundation

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 7:12am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: HCSG shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in April 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: HCSG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 22, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Healthcare Services Group, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants made false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Healthcare Services securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019 by misrepresenting the value of the Company's business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls.

On September 17, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.

On November 18, 2019, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.

Those who purchased Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

