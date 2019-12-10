Market Overview

NASDAQ: TWOU Investor Notice: Lawsuit against 2U, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 7:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares. 

Investors, who purchased shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

On August 7, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against 2U, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs, that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance, that, as a result, the Company's business model was not sustainable, that the Company would slow its program launches, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

Those who purchased 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.  

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

