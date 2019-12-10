Win a smart home and discover tons of flash promos with Sinopé's Advent Calendar
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until December 24, 2019, Sinopé Technologies presents its Advent Calendar filled with flash promos and giving the chance to win a smart home worth $1,130. Each door of the calendar contains a surprise and gives a chance to win the big contest.
To discover the Advent Calendar and enter the contest, visit www.sinopetech.com/en/win-a-smart-home-with-the-sinope-advent-calendar. No purchase required.
The grand prize, which will be drawn on January 6, 2020, includes:
- 1 gateway GT130
- 4 smart thermostats for electric heating TH1123ZB
- 2 smart dimmers DM2500ZB
- 2 smart switches SW2500ZB
- 1 Sedna5 water damage protection kit
- 2 smart plugs SP2600ZB
- 2 smart in-wall outlets SP2610ZB
Compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings, Sinopé products deliver impressive energy savings and access to the widest variety of features for superior control and comfort for each user.
Give the smart home this Christmas
Tech gifts are a very popular option. This year, consumers will love discovering the new Sinopé ecosystem and order online everything they need, including these most popular items:
- These thermostats for electric heating (3000W and 4000W) boost the comfort and lower the energy bill (TH1123ZB at $84.95 and TH1124ZB at $89.95).
- The Wi-Fi and Zigbee floor heating thermostats simplify heating control and provide an exceptional user experience (TH1300WF at $189 and TH1300ZB at $186).
- For everyone with central heating or water heating, this smart low-voltage thermostat is the best priced, without compromising quality or performance (TH1400ZB at $108.95).
- Those who cherish control and perfect ambiances will love the smart light switch and dimmer that give all the control and style you crave for (SW2500ZB and DM2500ZB at $59.95/ea.).
- Lastly, the smart plugs and in-wall outlets are must-haves to control all your small appliances and lamps. They are perfect stocking stuffers (SP2600ZB at $39,95 and SP2610ZB at $49.95).
About Sinopé Technologies Inc.
Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest manufacturer of smart home devices. In addition to designing Sinopé-branded devices, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu-based company designs management devices and platforms for other well-known companies in North America. Specialized in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports many Canadian electricity suppliers and contractors in their efforts to optimize energy consumption and demand management.
