HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2019 -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today reported Net sales of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended November 3, 2019, an increase of $32 million, or 2.0 percent, as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018.



"Our associates remain committed to delivering best–in-class service, despite a continued challenging environment and the ongoing activities of splitting the company into two market-leading, stand-alone businesses," stated Joe DeAngelo, Chairman and CEO of HD Supply. "We remain focused on helping our customers succeed, and I am encouraged by our continued growth and strong cash flow generation."

Gross profit increased $11 million, or 1.7 percent, to $640 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $629 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit was 38.9 percent of Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 10 basis points from 39.0 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Operating income decreased $8 million, or 3.8 percent, to $205 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $213 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating income was 12.5 percent of Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 70 basis points from 13.2 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net income increased $50 million, or 61.0 percent, to $132 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $82 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Net income per diluted share increased $0.35, or 77.8 percent, to $0.80 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $0.45 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1 million, or 0.4 percent, to $247 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $248 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was 15.0 percent of Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 40 basis points from 15.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income decreased $18 million, or 9.8 percent, to $166 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $184 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased $0.01, or 1.0 percent, to $1.01 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $1.00 in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

As of November 3, 2019, HD Supply's combined liquidity of $651 million was comprised of $37 million in cash and cash equivalents and $614 million of additional available borrowings (excluding $5 million of borrowings on available cash balances) under HD Supply, Inc.'s senior asset-based lending facility, based on qualifying inventory and receivables.

Business Unit Performance

Facilities Maintenance

Net sales increased $16 million, or 2.0 percent, to $826 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $810 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was flat in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was 18.0 percent of Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 40 basis points from 18.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Construction & Industrial

Net sales increased $15 million, or 1.9 percent, to $818 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $803 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1 million, or 1.0 percent, to $98 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, as compared to $99 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was 12.0 percent of Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, down 30 basis points from 12.3 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Third-Quarter Monthly Sales Performance

Net sales for August, September and October of fiscal 2019 were $521 million, $494 million and $629 million, respectively. There were 20 selling days in August, 19 selling days in September and 25 selling days in October in both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018. Average year-over-year daily sales growth for August, September and October was 1.6 percent, 2.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Preliminary November Sales Results

Preliminary Net sales in November 2019 were approximately $436 million, which represents year-over-year average daily sales growth of approximately 2.5 percent. Preliminary November year-over-year average daily sales by business segment was a 2.5 percent increase in Facilities Maintenance and a 2.4 percent increase in Construction & Industrial. There were 18 selling days in both November 2019 and November 2018.

Fourth-Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and full-year fiscal 2019, the Company anticipates the following (amounts in millions, except per share data):

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Full-Year Fiscal 2019

Low End High End Low End High End Net sales $ 1,355 $ 1,405 $ 6,116 $ 6,166 Net income 65 76 439 450 Adjusted EBITDA 161 176 855 870 Net income per share – diluted (1) $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 2.63 $ 2.69 Adjusted net income per share – diluted (1) $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 3.45 $ 3.51

(1) Assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of 163 million for the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2019 and 167 million for the full-year fiscal 2019.

The company will update its expectations for the market in 2020 during the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call and in the earnings call presentation materials.

Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, HD Supply will hold a conference call on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

HD Supply supplements financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") with non-GAAP measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share referred to in this press release is included below under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

About HD Supply

HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company's approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements and Preliminary Results

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future results, and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. A number of important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2019, filed on March 19, 2019 and those described from time to time in our, and HD Supply, Inc.'s, other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Fourth-quarter 2019 and full-year fiscal 2019 estimates for Net sales, Net income, Net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between HD Supply's actual results and the preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.





HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Amounts in millions, except share and per share data, Unaudited