Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PINTEC to Report First Nine Months 2019 Financial Results on December 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 10, 2019 6:00am   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) ("PINTEC" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first nine months of 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, December 12, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.pintec.com/.

PINTEC's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6713-5090
United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004
Mainland China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-906-601
Conference ID: 3540757
   
The replay will be accessible through December 20, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:
   
International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Conference ID: 3540757
   

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.pintec.com/.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

For investor and media Inquiries, please contact:

Joyce Tang
Pintec Investor Relations
Phone: +1-646-308-1622
E-mail: ir@pintec.com

Jack Wang
ICR Inc.
Phone: +1-646-308-1622
E-mail: pintec@icrinc.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo