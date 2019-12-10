Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Kyalla 117 N2-1 – Horizonal Drilling Commenced, Evaluation of Vertical Well Advances





Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

("Falcon")

Kyalla 117 N2-1 – Horizonal Drilling Commenced, Evaluation of Vertical Well Advances

10 December 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG)) is pleased to announce that drilling of the horizontal section of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H appraisal well in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Australia has commenced, along with the advancement of the vertical well evaluation.

Drilling of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H horizontal well has commenced

The JV has elected to land the horizontal well within the Lower Kyalla shale, at a depth of ~1800mTVD.

The horizontal section will be drilled for approximately 1,000-2,000 metres.

On completion of drilling, the horizontal section will be fracture stimulated and production tested.

Evaluation of the Kyalla 117 N2-1 vertical well advances

Three source rock reservoir (" SRR" ) sections are identified within the Kyalla Shale Formation, characterised as the Lower, Middle and Upper Kyalla.

) sections are identified within the Kyalla Shale Formation, characterised as the Lower, Middle and Upper Kyalla. The thickness of the entire Kyalla Shale Formation measured almost 900 metres.

Gross thickness of each SRR interval is between 75 and 125 metres.

Each SRR exhibited elevated gas shows with relatively high C 3 , C 4 and C 5 components.

, C and C components. Diagnostic fracture injection tests ("DFITs") were performed on each SRR.



Ongoing analysis of conventional cores acquired in each of the Upper and Lower Kyalla reservoir sections, along with sidewall cores, DFITs and extensive wireline logging, will enable a full-scale evaluation of prospectivity of the Kyalla Formation in the central part of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

"Ongoing evaluation of the of the Kyalla 117 N2-1 vertical appraisal well is very encouraging. The drilling of a 1,000-2,000 metre horizontal well in the Lower Kyalla shale has started and we will continue to update the market as soon as more results become available".

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.1 million customer accounts, has approximately 6,000 MW of power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

www.originenergy.com.au

Glossary of terms

JV Joint venture between Origin Energy 70% and Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd. 30%

LNG Liquefied natural gas

MW Megawatt

TVD True Vertical Depth

Advisory regarding forward looking statements

