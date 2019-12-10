Nikkiso Cryogenic Services, LEWA and Geveke Establish New Service Agreement

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryogenic Industries Service Companies (NCS), a functional unit of Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Nikkiso group members LEWA and Geveke (subsidiaries of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)) to become ACD Authorized Sales and Service facilities. The new collaboration will improve ACD's presence in Europe and strengthen the Nikkiso Service Brand globally to 18 worldwide service locations. The Geveke and Lewa facilities will be fully operational by January 1, 2020.



The Agreement provides stronger regional coverage by offering more certified locations and certified field service technicians closer to ACD's customers. The additional coverage also reduces customer downtime by providing quick service tech dispatch and a dedicated inventory guaranteeing parts availability.

Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries said "The formation of this alliance will enable us to better support the aftermarket service network for our customers, and continue to deliver high quality service that allows our customers to maintain reliable operations and deliver sustainable productivity."

The new centers are: LEWA - Milan, Italy and Vienna, Austria; Geveke - Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Services offered will include pump repair, oxygen cleaning, a pump exchange program, dedicated inventory, product training, and 24/7 customer support from certified technicians.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com , www.nikkisoCIservice.com and www.nikkiso.com .

