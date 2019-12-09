StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces ArrowMark Partners' Agreement to Acquire StoneCastle Asset Management's Bank Investment Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the "Company") today announced that ArrowMark Partners ("ArrowMark") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the platform and assets of StoneCastle Asset Management LLC, the external investment adviser to the Company ("SAM"), through its subsidiary, StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management LLC ("StoneCastle-ArrowMark") and that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed StoneCastle-ArrowMark as the new investment adviser to the Company, subject to stockholder approval and the closing of the transaction. Through the transaction, ArrowMark intends to maximize the strengths of its approximately $8.3 billion credit investment management business and StoneCastle's bank sector investment platform. The terms of the proposed investment advisory agreement between the Company and StoneCastle-ArrowMark are materially the same as the existing agreement between SAM and the Company and the advisory fees remain unchanged from the current investment advisory agreement.



In connection with the transaction, it is anticipated that certain members of StoneCastle Financial's management team will continue to serve as officers of the Company and that Sanjai Bhonsle, a partner at ArrowMark, will assume the role of Chairman and CEO of the Company. Joshua Siegel, the Company's current Chairman and CEO, has agreed to continue to advise the Company as a member of the board of managers of StoneCastle-ArrowMark. ArrowMark believes that the transaction would allow the Company to maintain the same banking-focused investment strategy, while benefiting from an ability to capture a broader range of investment opportunities designed to enhance shareholder value in both the near and the long-term.

Sanjai Bhonsle joined ArrowMark in October 2012 and serves as Partner and Portfolio Manager for ArrowMark's $4.8 billion corporate credit and lending business. Prior to joining ArrowMark, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at GSO Capital Partners, a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group, and member of its Investment and Management Committee.

Joshua Siegel, Chairman and CEO of StoneCastle Financial said, "We believe ArrowMark's proven and differentiated bank-related investment platform, combined with StoneCastle's capabilities and community banking relationships, has the ability to provide stockholders with attractive portfolio opportunities, consistency of our investment management approach and our stockholder-first philosophy."

"We look forward to complementing the existing StoneCastle team to capitalize on the full depth and breadth of our integrated credit investment capabilities and seek to continue the long tradition of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for BANX shareholders," stated Bhonsle.

Consummation of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including Company stockholder approval of the new investment advisory agreement with StoneCastle-ArrowMark. The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that the Company's stockholders approve StoneCastle-ArrowMark as the Company's new investment adviser.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and ArrowMark Partners will host a joint conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on December 10, 2019 to provide an update on the Company.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial's investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com .

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on December 10, 2019 through midnight (Eastern Time) on December 24, 2019. To access the replay; the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13697354. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

Dechert LLP is acting as legal counsel, and Berkshire Global Advisors is acting as financial advisor, to SAM and its parent StoneCastle Partners LLC. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP is acting as legal counsel, and Colchester Partners is acting as financial advisor, to ArrowMark. Pepper Hamilton LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company. Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company's independent directors.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is a registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com .

About ArrowMark Partners

ArrowMark Partners is an employee-owned and SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2007. The firm currently manages $18.9 billion in assets on behalf of a broad array of institutional clients and professional asset allocators across alternative credit and capacity constrained equity strategies, as well as through the management of broadly syndicated and middle-market CLOs. All references to asset amounts herein are as of September 30, 2019. To learn more, visit www.arrowmarkpartners.com

