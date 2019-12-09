Market Overview

Liberty Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 09, 2019 4:06pm   Comments
WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) today announced that its board of trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per share on the company's common shares of beneficial interest for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020.

About Liberty Property Trust
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 112 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Inquiries: Jeanne Leonard, Liberty Property Trust, 610.648.1704

