Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nasdaq to Hold Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
December 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled its Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results announcement.

WHO:     Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
     
WHAT:     Review Nasdaq's Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results
     
WHEN:     Wednesday, January 29, 2020
    Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks. 

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 7086318

Note: The press release for the Fourth Quarter 2019 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo