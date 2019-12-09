Nasdaq to Hold Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled its Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results announcement.

WHO: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq's Fourth Quarter 2019 financial results WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ . An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 7086318

Note: The press release for the Fourth Quarter 2019 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

Media Relations Contact:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

