SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie to Guest Co-Host CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leading global survey software company, today announced CEO Zander Lurie will be a guest co-host on CNBC's Squawk Box from 7-8 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.



CNBC's Squawk Box, anchored by Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin, interviews the biggest names in business and investing from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio in Times Square, New York.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company's People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Media contact:

Sandra Gharib

sandrag@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.



