Stitch Fix Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 2, 2019, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website.

First quarter highlights

Active clients of 3.4 million, an increase of 17% year over year

Net revenue of $444.8 million, an increase of 21% year over year

Net loss of $(0.2) million

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million and adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation expense of $17.3 million

Diluted loss per share of $(0.00)

"We had another quarter of great momentum in Q1, delivering net revenue of $445 million, exceeding guidance and representing 21% year-over-year growth," said Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake. "We grew our active clients to 3.4 million, an increase of 17% year over year. Demonstrating the power of our data science, we continued to delight our clients, growing revenue per active client by 10% year over year, our sixth consecutive quarter of growth. We are excited by early results from our direct-buy initiatives, and believe these initiatives have the potential to expand our addressable market over time. We look forward to offering clients new ways to engage with our service."

Lake added, "We also made some strategic leadership changes this quarter. Elizabeth Spaulding joins us as President starting in January, reporting to me. Elizabeth will help lead us into our next chapter of growth, including the expansion of our customer experience beyond our core Fix offering. I am excited to welcome Elizabeth to Stitch Fix." Lake continued, "Our CFO, Paul Yee, has decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities. I want to thank Paul for his dedication to Stitch Fix and for his many contributions to our business. Mike Smith will step in to lead our finance team as we look for Paul's replacement."

Please visit the Stitch Fix investor relations website at https://investors.stitchfix.com to view the financial results included in the letter to shareholders. The Company intends to continue to make future announcements of material financial and other information through its investor relations website. The Company will also, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, or webcasts, as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.





Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

November 2, 2019 August 3, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,779 $ 170,932 Short-term investments 145,504 143,276 Inventory, net 148,502 118,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,702 49,980 Total current assets 485,487 482,404 Long-term investments 90,532 53,372 Property and equipment, net 65,369 54,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,717 — Deferred tax assets 23,865 22,175 Other long-term assets 3,358 3,227 Total assets $ 797,328 $ 616,066 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 112,161 $ 90,883 Operating lease liabilities 23,042 — Accrued liabilities 86,249 69,734 Gift card liability 6,879 7,233 Deferred revenue 11,976 11,997 Other current liabilities 2,587 2,784 Total current liabilities 242,894 182,631 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 131,694 — Deferred rent, net of current portion — 24,439 Other long-term liabilities 14,126 12,996 Total liabilities 388,714 220,066 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 290,720 279,511 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,396 (187 ) Retained earnings 116,496 116,674 Total stockholders' equity 408,614 396,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 797,328 $ 616,066

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)