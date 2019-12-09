WisdomTree ETFs Declare Final Capital Gains Distributions
NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared final year-end capital gains distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates per share are listed below:
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Ex-date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Short Term Capital Gains
|Long Term Capital Gains
|Total Distribution
|Total Distribution (% of NAV)
|AGGY
|WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AGND
|WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AGZD
|WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AXJL
|WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CEW
|WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CXSE
|WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|CYB
|WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DDLS
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DDWM
|WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DEM
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DES
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DEW
|WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DFE
|WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DFJ
|WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRE
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRS
|WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DGRW
|WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
|12/9/2019
|12/10/2019
|12/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|
View Comments and Join the Discussion!