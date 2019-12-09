Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Final Capital Gains Distributions

Globe Newswire  
December 09, 2019 8:30am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared final year-end capital gains distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates per share are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital Gains Total Distribution Total Distribution (% of NAV)
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
CEW WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
CYB WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   - -  
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 12/9/2019 12/10/2019 12/12/2019   -   -   -
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo