Media invitation: Rallying together in support of Publisac

Globe Newswire  
December 08, 2019 3:59pm   Comments
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Forêt Boréale, Ville de Dolbeau-Mistassini, Hebdos Québec, Métro Média as well as unions representing employees of TC Transcontinental (TSX:TCL), namely the Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD), the Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC) and the Syndicat des Teamsters, are standing together with TC Transcontinental to avoid the disappearance of Publisac and the collapse of the socioeconomic system that relies on it.

They invite media representatives to a press conference on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Centre Mont-Royal, 2200 Mansfield Street, Montréal. The press conference will be held in French.

DATEBOOK

What:
 Press conference: rallying together in support of Publisac
Who:
  • Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, TC Transcontinental
  • François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Transcontinental
  • Pascal Cloutier, Mayor, Dolbeau-Mistassini and President, Alliance Forêt Boréale
  • Luc Vachon, President, Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)
  • Stéphane Lacroix, Director, Communications and Public Affairs (Québec), Syndicat des Teamsters
  • Alexandre Guérette, Union Representative, Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC)
  • Benoit Chartier, Chair of the Board, Hebdos Québec, and President and Publisher, DBC Communications inc.
  • Andrew Mulé, Vice-President and General Manager, Métro Média
When:

 Monday, December 9, 2019, 11 a.m.
Where: Centre Mont-Royal
2200 Mansfield Street
Montréal, Québec, H3A 3R8

Please confirm your attendance with Viviane Ross of NATIONAL at (514) 827-4250 or at vross@national.ca            

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information:

  
Media 

 Financial Community
Nathalie St-Jean
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc		 Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental 
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc 

