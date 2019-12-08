Media invitation: Rallying together in support of Publisac

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Forêt Boréale, Ville de Dolbeau-Mistassini, Hebdos Québec, Métro Média as well as unions representing employees of TC Transcontinental (TSX:TCL), namely the Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD), the Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC) and the Syndicat des Teamsters, are standing together with TC Transcontinental to avoid the disappearance of Publisac and the collapse of the socioeconomic system that relies on it.



They invite media representatives to a press conference on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Centre Mont-Royal, 2200 Mansfield Street, Montréal. The press conference will be held in French.

DATEBOOK

What:

Press conference: rallying together in support of Publisac



Who: Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board, TC Transcontinental

François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TC Transcontinental

Pascal Cloutier, Mayor, Dolbeau-Mistassini and President, Alliance Forêt Boréale

Luc Vachon, President, Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)

Stéphane Lacroix, Director, Communications and Public Affairs (Québec), Syndicat des Teamsters

Alexandre Guérette, Union Representative, Syndicat des travailleurs industriels et commerciaux (STIC)

Benoit Chartier, Chair of the Board, Hebdos Québec, and President and Publisher, DBC Communications inc.

Andrew Mulé, Vice-President and General Manager, Métro Média When:



Monday, December 9, 2019, 11 a.m.



Where: Centre Mont-Royal

2200 Mansfield Street

Montréal, Québec, H3A 3R8

