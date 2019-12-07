SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Energy Transfer LP of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of Texas, and indexed under 19-cv-02771, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Energy Transfer securities between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Partnership and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased Energy Transfer within the class period, you have until January 20, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Energy Transfer provides energy-related services in the U.S. and China. The Partnership owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

Energy Transfer's projects include the Mariner East pipeline, a multibillion-dollar pipeline project to carry highly volatile natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania. According to the Partnership's SEC filings, the Mariner East pipeline transports NGLs from the Marcellus and Utica Shales areas in Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Eastern Ohio to destinations in Pennsylvania, including the Partnership's Marcus Hook Industrial Complex on the Delaware River, where they are processed, stored and distributed to local, domestic and waterborne markets. Additionally, the first phase of the project, referred to as Mariner East 1, consisted of interstate and intrastate propane and ethane service and commenced operations in the fourth quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2016, respectively. The second phase of the project, referred to as Mariner East 2, began service in December 2018.

On February 13, 2017, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection ("PADEP") approved water-crossing and sedimentation permits for the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which would transport natural-gas liquids across Pennsylvania to a terminal in Marcus Hook. According to news sources, the permits were believed to be the final regulatory hurdle to begin construction of the pipeline.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Partnership's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (ii) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Partnership and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (iii) as a result, the Partnership's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 12, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"). Citing interviews with current and former state employees, the Associated Press reported that the FBI's investigation "involves the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return."

On this news, Energy Transfer's unit price fell $0.81 per share, or 6.77%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $11.16 per share on November 13, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com