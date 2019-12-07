Upliftv Presents Stories With Valuable Christian Experiences on December

West Palm Beach, Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Christmas spirit is alive in a compelling story of faith. Debuting on Upliftv Dec. 21, Christmas Oranges is a powerful and entertaining movie based on a popular children's story. Made in Utah, the premiere is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET as part of the popular Cinema Saturday's segment, sponsored by Parables TV. Upliftv distinguishes itself as the one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment with the best in Christian movies, series, documentaries, and teachings.

The movie tells of Rose (Bailie Johnson), an orphan who must leave the generous care of Mrs. Hartley (Nancy Stafford) for the more severe Irongates, where Headmaster Crampton (Edward Herrmann) enforces strict discipline, even at Christmas. When Mr. Crampton's friendly brother Joe (Bruce Newbold) brings the children oranges as a present, Rose runs the risk of losing out when she breaks the rules.

Christmas Oranges is just the tip of the iceberg. The following titles are also scheduled:

In God's Time

12/7/2019 – 7 p.m. ET

The story follows four characters who have lost their faith and are struggling with the gritty challenges of a life filled with anger, sorrow, resentment, and fear. Starring Mady Bergman, Christian Calloway, and Tonito Castro, directed by Devin J. Dilmore and Gino Gaetano.

Seven Days Away

12/14/2019 – 7 p.m. ET

Clayton's strong faith lead him to freedom and hope where none has been known before when a weekend in Mexico with friends turns into a terrifying kidnapped and held hostage for ransom experience. Starring Gary Cairns, David DeLao, and Kasha Fauscett, directed by Josiah D. Warren.

Hell & Mr. Fudge

12/28/2019 – 7 p.m. ET

Investigate Hell is the eccentric project of Edward Fudge, who immerses himself in research while other aspects of his life begin to break apart. However, Fudge emerges as a defender of faith and Scripture, and a champion for God's love. Starring Mackenzie Astin, Keri Lynn Pratt, and Wes Robertson, directed by Jeff Wood.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat and is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

For additional information please visit upliftv.com.

