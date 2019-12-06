AZZ NOTICE: Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc.– AZZ

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) from July 3, 2018 through October 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AZZ Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To express an interest in the class action, go http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/azz-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) AZZ improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about AZZ's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

