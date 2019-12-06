Dalmac Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Babic, President and CEO of Dalmac Energy Inc. ("Dalmac") (TSX Venture "DAL") announces effective December 3, 2019, Su Chun has resigned as the chief financial officer of Dalmac Energy Inc. Dalmac wishes to thank Ms. Chun for her contributions and efforts and wishes her well in her future endeavours.



Dalmac has begun the process of seeking a qualified replacement for Ms. Chun. Until a qualified replacement is found, John Babic, president and chief executive officer, will assume the responsibilities of chief financial officer.

For more information contact:

John Babic - CEO - Dalmac Energy

Tel: 780-988-8510

Email: jbabic@dalmac.ca

Statements throughout this report that are not historical facts may be considered ‘forward looking statements'. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Important factors that can cause anticipated outcomes to differ materially from actual outcomes include the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, volatility of petroleum prices, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, changes in laws or regulation, currency fluctuations, continued ability to access capital from available facilities and environmental risks. References to "Dalmac', the "Corporation", "Company", "us", "we", and "our" mean Dalmac Energy Inc. and its subsidiary Dalmac Oilfield Services Inc.

