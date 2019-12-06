Market Overview

Winnebago Industries' First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on December 20, 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2019
FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its first quarter Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on December 20, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 9 a.m. CST. 

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

