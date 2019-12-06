Market Overview

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Up Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), Under Armour, Inc. (UA; UAA) & Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2019 10:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Up Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)
Class Period: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Up Fintech's initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (2) between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period")
Deadline: January 6, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tigr  
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (4) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Up Fintech's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA, UAA))
Class Period: August 3, 2016 - November 1, 2019,
Deadline: January 6, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/uaa
The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD
Class Period: February 21, 2018 - October 29, 2019
Deadline: January 6, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/quad
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

