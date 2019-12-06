Alki David Responds to $58 Million Mahim Khan Decision: Updated

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks, one of the pioneers in streaming television, has responded to the decision in the Mahim Khan v. Alki David trial in L.A. Superior Court. During the trial, Judge Michelle Willliams Court barred David from representing himself as he did in an earlier, connected trial brought by Elizbeth Taylor. In that trial Judge Christopher Lui declared a mistrial after the jury voted 8 for Alki David and only 4 against. The jurors told Los Angeles magazine they did not find Taylor or her witnesses credible. Judge Court also blocked all of the defendants witnesses and evidence from the Khan trial, including his own testimony, and planned appearances by FilmOn's former HR person, and other employees. An appeal is underway.

Below is a statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks which includes documented allegations of misrepresentation, threatening witnesses, and violations of court orders. It also explains his view that the legal system in California has serious flaws that make it impossible for a defendant in a "MeToo" case to get a fair trial.

Statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks:

"How is it justice if I'm not allowed to present any defense at all? No witnesses. No evidence. Gloria Allred and Nathan Goldberg knew they had a losing case against me and my companies and their only option -- with so much contingency money on the table -- was to cheat. In fact, they took the judge's bias, or agenda, or whatever it was, as nothing less than a license to lie.

$58 million dollars is an absurd number, designed only to generate headlines. It is nothing but a PR stunt, a marketing scheme to bring Alled and daughter Lisa Bloom more clients and bulldoze future juries. Well, now that's backfiring on them as people start to look at what's really going on here.

This trial proves that not only is the system broken. It's in a state of emergency. It's an emergency for employment law, for business and innovation in the state of California. It's an emergency for justice.

In his closing arguments, Goldberg led the jury to believe I didn't call any witnesses by choice. The truth is the judge blocked every possible witness I wanted to call, even to rebut new lies from the plaintiff and her witnesses.

I'll say it again to all of you--as I was prevented from saying in court--I never touched Mahim Khan inappropriately. I never sexually harassed her or any of my employees. We have evidence that she conspired with other accusers after learning about a previous sealed settlement. Both Allred and Bloom have violated court orders related to this settlement. We have evidence that among this network of accusers Allred and Bloom assembled and divided up, money and jobs were offered to witnesses, and demands were made to recruit more accusers.

We caught Khan and her witnesses in obvious lies that would have impeached them in front of the jury if the judge hadn't denied every legitimate move we made at defense. We also have a police report and texts that show Khan literally threatened the baby of one of my witnesses.

With me unable to mount any defense, the plaintiff's lies grew in number, sprouted embellishments, even contradicted themselves. Why was the judge so determined to block me from presenting any defense whatsoever? Why did she ignore egregious, unethical, even illegal behavior by the plaintiff and her attorneys? Everyone should be asking these questions.

