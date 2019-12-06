HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Canopy Growth (CGC) Investors With $100k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action was recently filed against the Company and its senior executives.

Class Period: June 21, 2019 – Nov. 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2020 Sign Up: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CGC

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Canopy's receivables, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The complaint alleges that the true details regarding Canopy's business and prospects entered the market on Nov. 14, 2019, when the company announced a disappointing 2Q 2020 earnings, blaming the poor results on inventory write-offs and restructuring charges for product returns, return provisions and pricing allowances.

This news caused the price of Canopy Growth shares to decline, damaging Canopy investors.

"We're focused on recovering investors' losses and determining whether Canopy executives misstated financials while lining their pockets with excessive compensation," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

