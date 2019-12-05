RaySecur Closes $3M Seed Funding Round

Investment Accelerates RaySecur's Growth Strategy Delivering Critical Security Technologies



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur Inc., developer of the world's first 3D desktop scanners for the safe detection of concealed and potentially dangerous items, today announced it has closed a $3M seed round. Led by One Way Ventures with participation from Junson Capital, Launchpad Venture Group, Dreamit Ventures and other leading investors, the funding enables RaySecur to scale within key market verticals and accelerate its growth strategy.

Originally developed for defense and space applications, RaySecur's imaging technology provides the ability to "see inside" packages and other items in real-time using terahertz or T-ray imaging. "Unlike X-ray systems which use harmful ionizing radiation and produce only 2-D images, terahertz imaging is completely safe, providing dynamic, full motion imaging with 300X times greater sensitivity to detect hazardous powders and liquids concealed in packages," said RaySecur's Founder and co-inventor Eric Giroux.

RaySecur's flagship product, MailSecur™ , is a desktop-sized scanner used by Fortune 500 companies and governments to detect threats in the mail. All MailSecur scanners are connected devices with 24/7 expert remote support through a partnership with the EOD Warrior Foundation, providing clients with real-time access to the world's leading threat experts on demand.

"We are thrilled to have led this round and are excited for what lies ahead," said Semyon Dukach, One Way Ventures Managing Partner. "Eric and Alex make an impressive team, and together with the rest of the RaySecur family, they have already made great progress in making MailSecur a reality. Now that they've closed this round, they can bring this compelling technology to an even broader market."

"The team has worked incredibly hard to launch a product and generate sales from a number of lighthouse customers across several verticals with limited funding," said RaySecur CEO, Alexander Sappok, Ph.D. "Beyond our market success, the investment from this seed round validates our MailSecur product and allows us to capitalize on this momentum and execute our growth strategy to deliver cutting-edge security imaging and make the world a safer place."

About RaySecur

RaySecur is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first, scalable terahertz scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's systems are used by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations around the world to keep their people and critical assets safe. www.raysecur.com