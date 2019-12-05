NGM Bio Announces Appointment of Shelly Guyer to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Shelly Guyer, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA).



"We are thrilled to welcome Shelly to our Board of Directors," said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NGM Bio. "Shelly brings strong corporate finance and executive leadership experience at pioneering life science companies striving to advance human health, coupled by deep financial expertise from her long tenure in investment banking. We look forward to leveraging her broad industry insights as we continue to grow and advance a pipeline of transformative therapies across a spectrum of therapeutic areas and diseases."

Ms. Guyer said, "I am delighted to join NGM's Board of Directors, having followed the company's progress and emergence as an increasingly prolific research and development organization with an impressive clinical stage pipeline. I look forward to working with David, my fellow board members and the NGM management team as we strategically plan for NGM's future, and as the company simultaneously advances multiple novel investigational medicines to help address serious unmet needs, including its lead clinical candidate, aldafermin, for the treatment of NASH."

Ms. Guyer has over a decade of experience building and leading strong financial functions as a senior executive in life sciences, as well as domain expertise as an investment banker and venture capitalist. Prior to her current role as CFO of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company, Ms. Guyer served as CFO at the genomic diagnostics company Veracyte, Inc. and as CFO and Executive Vice President of finance and administration at iRhythm Technologies, Inc. She began her business career at Hambrecht & Quist and later J.P. Morgan Securities, where she held various positions, including principal of healthcare banking for the West Coast, leading financings for a variety of large and small cap life science companies. Ms. Guyer holds an AB from Princeton University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

