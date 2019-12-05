Autolus Therapeutics Announces Conference Call to Review Clinical Data for Programmed T Cell Therapy Pipeline Presented at the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced today that management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT to review clinical data presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition.

Conference Call Information

To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-events/events .

The call may also be accessed by dialing 866-679-5407 (U.S.) or 409-217-8320 (international) and referencing conference ID 9796038.

After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and enter conference ID 9796038.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

