CrowdStrike Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Surpasses $500 million in ARR and achieves positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Increases full year revenue outlook

Subscription revenue grew 98% year-over-year to $114.2 million

ARR grew 97% year-over-year to $501.7 million

Record net new ARR of $77.9 million, increased 32% quarter-over-quarter

Subscription customers increased 112% year-over-year to reach 4,561 customers

Generated $38.6 million in cash from operations and $7.0 million in free cash flow

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2020, ended October 31, 2019.

"Third quarter results well exceeded our expectations and CrowdStrike delivered the best quarter yet in company history with strength in multiple areas of the business including 98% subscription revenue growth and record net new ARR. We achieved two significant milestones as ARR grew 97% year-over-year to exceed half a billion dollars and we generated positive cash flow in the quarter," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's co-founder and chief executive officer.

"Strong demand among organizations across diverse sizes and industries and our frictionless go-to-market engine drove our rapid growth at scale, which we believe continues to demonstrate our growing leadership in the Security Cloud category and ongoing growth potential," concluded Kurtz.

Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike's chief financial officer, said, "Robust growth along with our relentless focus on execution and strong unit economics drove improved operating leverage, positive cash flow from operations and positive free cash flow. Given our strong performance and growing momentum in the market, we are raising our guidance for fiscal year 2020. Looking forward into fiscal year 2021 ending January 31, 2021, we expect to be free cash flow positive for the year and achieve non-GAAP operating income breakeven in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, while at the same time continuing to aggressively invest in our market opportunity."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $125.1 million, an 88% increase, compared to $66.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue was $114.2 million, a 98% increase, compared to $57.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



Total revenue was $125.1 million, an 88% increase, compared to $66.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue was $114.2 million, a 98% increase, compared to $57.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 97% year-over-year and grew to $501.7 million as of October 31, 2019, of which $77.9 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.



increased 97% year-over-year and grew to $501.7 million as of October 31, 2019, of which $77.9 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 74%, compared to 70% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 71% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP subscription gross margin was 74%, compared to 70% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 71% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $38.5 million, compared to $42.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $16.5 million, compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP loss from operations was $38.5 million, compared to $42.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $16.5 million, compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, compared to $42.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.17, compared to $0.93 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.07, compared to $0.64 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, compared to $42.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.17, compared to $0.93 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.4 million, compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.07, compared to $0.64 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $38.6 million, compared to a use of $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $7.0 million, compared to negative $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.



Net cash generated from operations was $38.6 million, compared to a use of $3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $7.0 million, compared to negative $13.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased to $833.7 million as of October 31, 2019.

Recent Highlights

Added a record 772 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 4,561 subscription customers as of October 31, 2019, representing 112% growth year-over-year.



CrowdStrike's subscription customers that have adopted four or more cloud modules increased to over 50% and those with five or more cloud modules increased to 30% as of October 31, 2019.



Expanded cloud-native Falcon Platform with the announcement of a new Firewall Management module that delivers simple, centralized host firewall management to help customers transition from legacy endpoint suites to CrowdStrike's next-generation solution.



Introduced Falcon for Amazon Web Services to simplify cloud workload protection and provide enhanced visibility. Falcon for AWS will be available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to easily purchase and deploy the solution with integrated metered billing.



Partnered with Wipro, a leading global information technology consulting and business process services company, to bring the CrowdStrike Falcon platform for comprehensive, real-time endpoint protection to Wipro's global customers.



Announced seven new third-party applications for the CrowdStrike Store that will extend the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, addressing additional use cases to strengthen the security posture of customers.



Industry Recognition: Received highest score for "Lean Forward" Organizations (Type A Use Cases) in Gartner's Second Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms Report. Named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in Endpoint Security in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security Suites (ESS), Q3 2019 report. Named Best New Endpoint Solution by SE Labs in annual report.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending January 31, 2020) and is raising its guidance for fiscal year 2020 (ending January 31, 2020):

Q4 FY20

Guidance Full Year FY20

Guidance



Total revenue



$135.9 – $38.6 million



$465.2 – $468.0 million Non-GAAP loss from operations $(21.6) – $(19.7) million $(80.5) – $(78.6) million Non-GAAP net loss $(19.1) – $(17.2) million $(77.7) – $(75.8) million Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.09) – $(0.08) $(0.53) – $(0.52) Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 205.2 million 146.7 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter and year 2020 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com .

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Dial-in number: 800-525-5356 or 409-937-8967, conference ID: 1548478 Webcast: ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and year 2020. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b), dated June 11, 2019, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

We intend to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and our blog , to communicate with our investors, customers, and the public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media and our blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on our investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

