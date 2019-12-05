Demetrius Harris Partners with AAFA's Kids With Food Allergies for NFL's My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Washington, D.C., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cleveland Browns tight end Demetrius Harris announced his partnership with Kids With Food Allergies (KFA), a division of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). AAFA is the nation's oldest and leading asthma and allergy charity. Harris chose to select KFA for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign after his son's diagnosis with a severe peanut allergy.

"We are thrilled Demetrius Harris has chosen Kids With Food Allergies as his charity of choice. Not only is he a tremendous athlete, but he is also a vocal advocate for the allergy community," said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. "With one in thirteen children living with food allergies, it is critical to continue to raise awareness about this issue."

"My son, Trey, was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy and it has opened my eyes to the restrictions facing my son and the stress it causes so many parents," said Harris. "We have to be constantly alert about food everywhere that could trigger an allergic reaction. The work Kids With Food Allergies does to raise awareness and help parents manage is so important so kids can be safe and healthy."

Harris' drive to raise awareness on food allergies stays in-line with our mission to save lives and reduce the burden of allergies on families and empower them to create a safe and healthy future for their children. Harris will wear his custom cleats on the December 8, 2019 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The cleats will be auctioned on the NFL Auction site (https://nflauction.nfl.com/) and 100% of the proceeds will go to Kids With Food Allergies.

For more information on KFA please visit: www.kidswithfoodallergies.org and for more information on the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign visit: https://operations.nfl.com/football-ops/economic-social-impact/my-cause-my-cleats/. To learn more about the Harris family story and their experience with food allergies: www.kidswithfoodallergies.org/mycausemycleats.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA offers extensive online support communities for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). For more information, visit www.aafa.org and www.kidswithfoodallergies.org.

