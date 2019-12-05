Carol B. Tomé Elected to Verizon Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today announced the election of Carol B. Tomé, former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of The Home Depot, Inc., to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020.



"Carol is a highly accomplished leader who brings to Verizon significant financial and strategic planning expertise acquired during her 24 year career at Home Depot as she helped it transform into one of the world's largest retailers. She has deep experience in growing both the consumer and B2B sides of a business," said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have Carol join our board as we move forward."

The addition of Ms. Tomé will bring Verizon's total board membership to 11, effective January 1, 2020.

Ms. Tomé served as Home Depot's Chief Financial Officer from May 2001 and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Corporate Services from January 2007 until her retirement in August 2019. She also served as Senior Vice President - Finance and Accounting/Treasurer of Home Depot. Ms. Tomé has served as a director of United Parcel Service, Inc. since 2003. Previously, she served as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She has been nominated for election to the board of directors of Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ms. Tomé holds a B.S. in Communication from the University of Wyoming and an MBA in Finance from the University of Denver.

