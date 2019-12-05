Market Overview

12/5/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 05, 2019 12:38pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

The quarterly dividend is payable on February 3, 2020, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $7.5 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most awarded wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.  

