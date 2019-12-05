L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Singular Research 14th Annual Best of the Uncovered Conference on December 12, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR), announced today that James Maloney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Singular Research 14th Annual Best of the Uncovered Conference to be held at the Hilton San Francisco Financial District in San Francisco, CA. The Company's presentation will begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time (1:00 PM Eastern Time) on Thursday, December 12, 2019.



A live audio webcast, presentation slides, and an audio replay will be available online. The audio replay will be available for 60 days. A webcast registration link and the presentation slides will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com , under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

