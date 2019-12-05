NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF, a global leader in engineering, technology, design, consulting and commissioning, is pleased to announce that Director of Design Technology, Nora Swanson, PE, LEED AP, has been selected by Professional Women in Construction (PWC) as one of 2019's top "20 Under 40" outstanding women in construction. Swanson leads AKF's Smart Buildings practice. She works with developers, landlords, architects and engineers to integrate technology into building design.



Swanson lauded PWC for its mission to support, advance, and connect women and promote diversity within the architecture, engineering, construction, (AEC) and related industries. "PWC is a critical resource in the AEC community. PWC's commitment to provide educational and professional development programming focused on the significant topics of the day helps to enhance design and construction projects across the nation. I am both humbled and flattered to be honored by such an esteemed organization," said Swanson.

AKF CEO, Dino DeFeo, PE, and AKF Partner, Jake Lawrence, PE, applauded Swanson on receiving the prestigious award from PWC. Lawrence stated, "I'd like to congratulate Nora on her outstanding achievement. The recognition by our industry peers reinforces what we at AKF already know – Nora is a tremendous engineer, an even more remarkable individual, and the leadership she exudes is infectious to all around her."

DeFeo was pleased to commend Swanson on being named to the "20 Under 40" outstanding women in construction list. He noted that Swanson's technical expertise and futuristic eye have been invaluable for the growth and success of AKF's Smart Buildings practice. "Nora is an exemplary engineer and a visionary leader respected by clients and colleagues alike for her innovative approach and unique ability to anticipate, adapt and integrate new technology," stated DeFeo. "We couldn't be prouder of what she's achieved. On behalf of all of AKF, I congratulate Nora for being one of PWC's ‘20 under 40' honorees."

Swanson, an expert on Smart Buildings, is both a frequent author and speaker on the topic. As a featured panelist at the recent Building Technology Forum hosted by Commercial Observer, Swanson joined other leading voices from across the AEC and real estate community to discuss the future of technology in the built environment. Swanson stated, "Smart Buildings are still very human. Someone needs to ask the right questions, write the algorithm, and interpret the data."

In addition to the honor by PWC, Nora Swanson earned the distinction as one of Crain's "2019 Notable Women in Tech" and has been recognized by Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal as a "40 Under 40."

PWC's 2019 "20 Under 40" Outstanding Women in Construction will be celebrated at PWC's Annual Holiday Party at Bryant Park Grill in New York City on December 10th.

ABOUT AKF GROUP

AKF provides innovative solutions and Engineering Leadership to enhance the built environment and redefine the edge of what's possible. With more than 500 dedicated team members and eleven offices throughout North America, AKF provides a robust offering of integrated services, including: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, Fire & Life Safety Engineering, Architectural Code Consulting, BIM Management, Building Controls, Smart Building Consulting, Central Utilities, Cogeneration, Commissioning, Critical Systems, Energy & Sustainability, IT/AV/Security, Lighting Design, Special Inspections, and Vibration Analysis & Testing.

AKF locations include Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Hamilton, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; and Washington, D.C., as well as two offices in Mexico: Puebla and Mexico City. For additional information about AKF, please visit www.akfgroup.com .

ABOUT PWC

Professional Women in Construction (PWC) is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that seeks to support, advance, and connect women and promote diversity within the architecture, engineering, construction (A/E/C) and related industries, and has six chapters nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.pwc.usa.org .

