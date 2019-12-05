Market Overview

Atomera Announces 3rd Annual Technology Seminar at IEDM 2019

Globe Newswire  
December 05, 2019 11:01am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEDM Conference 2019  Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, will be holding a seminar on ‘MST®: Smart Profile Breakthrough' at the 65th IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting in San Francisco.  

Join Atomera as they share recent technological breakthroughs for significant performance improvement in different semiconductor application areas. During this seminar, Atomera's process development experts will share their insights on using Atomera's MST technology as a flexible tool to solve many of the challenges faced by today's semiconductor manufacturers.

When: Monday, December 9, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm PT
   
Where: Hilton Hotel at Union Square, San Francisco
  Tower 3, 4th floor, Room: Union Square 13
   
Who: Topics and speakers include:
   
  Introduction and Welcome
  Scott Bibaud, CEO, Atomera
   
  MST® Dopant Engineering and TCAD
  Daniel Connelly, Research Scientist, Atomera
   
  MST Smart Profile (SP) Devices for Ron-BV Improvement
  Hideki Takeuchi, Director MST Integration, Atomera
   
  MST Breakthrough for RF-SOI
  Robert Mears, Chief Technology Officer, Founder, Atomera

About MST
Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which can enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. MST is an ultra-thin film of reengineered semiconductor that incorporates layers of non-semiconductor material. This engineered silicon lattice has unique electrical properties which address several key device engineering challenges the industry currently faces as it seeks to reduce costs and lower power consumption.  That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes, empowering competitive new product designs in existing fabs.  Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency

About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. www.atomera.com

Atomera Customer Contact:           
Aabid Husain
customer@atomera.com

