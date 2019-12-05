Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 7, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Resideo Technologies, Inc. ("Resideo" or the "Company") (NYSE: REZI ) investors who purchased common stock between October 10, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On October 22, 2019, after the market closed, Resideo lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance by $80 million and disclosed that it would be doing a full financial and operational review of the business. The same day, Resideo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Joseph D. Ragan III, would be leaving the Company on November 6, 2019.

On this news, Resideo's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or over 37%, to close at $9.50 per share on October 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company's FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Resideo shares during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 7, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.