Vista Oncology Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Vista Oncology, a leading community oncology/hematology practice serving the Olympia, Washington community, has joined AON, effective Dec. 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Formed in 2008, Vista Oncology has three locations in the Puget Sound region. The team includes four medical oncologists, one physician assistant and one nurse practitioner who provide a comprehensive range of treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will expand the services it offers to patients, adding enhanced technology and home delivery of oral oncolytic medications as well as centralized laboratory and pathology services for diagnostic testing.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, "Drs. Nicole Grous, Min Kang, Linli Xuan, Joseph Ye and the entire Vista Oncology team provide exceptional medical treatment. Their dedication to a holistic approach to cancer survivorship means that each patient receives the highest levels of comfort, care and compassion. We are delighted to welcome Vista Oncology to AON."

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman, added, "Vista Oncology is a model for how community-based oncology care benefits patients. The Vista Oncology team utilizes the most advanced treatments, including participation in cutting-edge clinical trials, to serve their patients on every step of their cancer care journey."

"As a privately-owned clinic, we know that our partnership with AON will assist us in keeping pace with the rapid advances and changes in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Joseph Ye of Vista Oncology. "Most importantly, it will enable us to remain focused on our highest priority – survivorship for our patients."

With a drive to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 58 physicians and 20 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across ten states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Vista Oncology: (vista-oncology.com)

Vista Oncology offers south Puget Sound residents compassionate, experienced and innovative treatment in cancer care. We are among the regional leaders in clinical trials in the South Sound region, allowing patients access to cutting-edge treatment otherwise unavailable in the area. Vista Oncology has three office locations with infusion clinics, diagnostic and full laboratory capabilities within each practice.

