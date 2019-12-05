The North American Bitcoin Conference Returns to Miami as World's Most-Attended Crypto, Blockchain Fintech Gathering

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Leading voices in finance, economy, blockchain, crypto and enterprise will join forces at The North American Bitcoin Conference at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami on Jan. 15-17, 2020. The North American Bitcoin Conference Miami ("BTC Miami") has earned a global reputation as one of the most important, must-attend fintech events of the year.



"We are excited to bring the biggest industry names to Miami for the most important event of the conference season," Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote, said. "BTC Miami allows you to join an international community that is working together for a decentralized future. Change is happening across global industries and we hope to see you in Miami!"

Thousands of attendees, from various large institutional investors to enterprise groups and individuals eager to learn more about key crypto topics and the broader applications for blockchain, will find plenty to absorb during this multi-day conference. The North American Bitcoin Conference Miami features a blockbuster lineup of several dozen diverse speakers from the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain landscape.

Among the speakers announced to date are:

Crypto pioneer Nick Spanos

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Bobby Lee, founder and CEO, Ballet

Jon Najarian, co-founder and partner, Market Rebellion, Battlefin

Marco Santori, president, Blockchain.com

Kathleen Breitman, co-founder, Tezos, Coase

Blockchain pioneer Brock Pierce

Alex Tapscott, The Tapscott Group, co-author of Blockchain Revolution

Brian Hoffman, CEO, OB1

Bitcoin pioneer Charlie Shrem

Gabriel Abed, founder and director, Bitt Inc.

Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce

Beyond covering current key crypto topics such as global changes, regulation and adoption, BTC Miami offers an exciting array of stand-alone sessions and curated panel discussions that flesh out bold enterprise ideas, bitcoin predictions and token economics. Attendees will also enjoy innovative and experiential exhibitors, business networker evenings and social satellite events.

Keynote, the sponsoring organization of The North American Bitcoin Conference, is a premier provider of world-class events for the blockchain industry. The Keynote team provides conference attendees with valuable opportunities to meet influential individuals in the crypto space, learn about new products and investment opportunities, discuss white papers, and gain a better understanding about the world of blockchain.

