Veru to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results, Host Conference Call on December 12th

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), The Prostate Cancer Company, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, December 12, 2019, before the market opens. Veru's management will host a conference call that same day at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's performance and answer questions.



Event Details

Interested investors may access the call by dialing 800-341-1602 from the U.S. or 412-902-6706 from outside the U.S. and asking to be joined into the Veru Inc. call.

In addition, investors may access a replay of the conference call the same day beginning at approximately noon Eastern Time by dialing 877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, or 412-317-0088 from outside the U.S., passcode 10136891. The replay will be available for one week, after which, the recording will be available via the Company's website at https://verupharma.com/investors .

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, zuclomiphene citrate and VERU-100. VERU-111 is an oral, next-generation, first-in-class small molecule that targets and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules in cells to treat metastatic prostate cancer patients whose disease is resistant to both castration and novel androgen blocking agents (abiraterone or enzalutamide). VERU-111 is being evaluated in men with metastatic castration and androgen-blocking agent resistant prostate cancer in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men with advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation for ADT with multiple potential beneficial clinical attributes addressing the shortfalls of current FDA-approved ADT formulations for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist designed to be administered as a small volume subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 will immediately suppress testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. VERU-100 is anticipated to enter a Phase 2 dose-finding study in early 2020.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and the expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is the second half of calendar year 2020. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin XR capsules which is a formulation of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the "food effect" inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The Company's Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through the Company's multiple telemedicine and internet pharmacy partners, retail pharmacies, as well as OTC via the Company's website at www.fc2.us.com. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. PREBOOST® is marketed exclusively through online sales in the U.S. under the Roman Swipes brand name by Roman Health Ventures Inc. Roman is a leading telemedicine company that discreetly sells men's health products via the internet website www.getroman.com. To learn more about Veru products please visit www.verupharma.com.

