Patriot One Appoints Security Industry Veteran William Maginas to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX:PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce that the outgoing President of Johnson Controls Canada, William (Bill) Maginas, will join the Company's Board of Directors, upon leaving his role with Johnson Controls.

William Maginas is an accomplished Senior Executive and Thought Leader with more than 20 years of success across the commercial building, construction, technology, security, energy, and environmental solutions industries. Leveraging extensive experience in strategic direction, innovative business models, operational guidance, growth, sales, account management, and financial success, he is a tremendously valuable advisor for an organization going through large-scale evolution. His broad areas of expertise include business process improvement, change management, growth, and strategy. Throughout his executive career, Mr. Maginas has held leadership positions with Johnson Controls and Honeywell.

At Johnson Controls, Bill was responsible for the company's operations and growth strategy in Canada. In this position, Bill was focused on a breadth of technologies in the security, fire, life safety, and HVAC industries. In 2016, after the merger of Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Tyco, he led the integration of 3,000 employees across three business units in 40 locations across the country. Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Maginas spent 17 years at Honeywell in a variety of roles, including leading the company's building solution business in Canada, managing high-growth regions, such as Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico and as the Business Model Innovation leader at Connected Buildings.

"We are thrilled to have Bill join our Board of Directors. His extensive career with Johnson Controls and Honeywell makes him an ideal fit for this next chapter with Patriot One," expressed Peter van der Gracht, interim Chairman of the Board of Patriot One. "Bill's experience in the security and technology space will bring invaluable insights and leadership to our growing company. And with Johnson Controls as one of our recently announced partners, we plan to take his advice and recommendations on how to best grow and deliver on this strategic relationship throughout 2020 and beyond."

"I am honored to have been asked to join the board of this innovative and forward-thinking company," shared Bill Maginas. "I have been working in the security solutions industry for 20 years and believe that the PATSCAN Platform will become an effective tool for the early detection of active threats. The affordability, integration capability and user experience will make this part of every Security Officer's plan to provide a safe environment with limited obstruction."

Bill Maginas will begin his duties as a Director on Patriot One's Board on January 1, 2020.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Peter van der Gracht"

Peter van der Gracht

Interim Chairman of the Board

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX:PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin, Patriot One Technologies

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com



Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, Patriot One Technologies

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, board composition, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects"," believes", and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.