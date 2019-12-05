Calibre Mining Adds to Board and Management Depth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB, OTCQX:CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd White to the Board of Directors and Mark Petersen as Vice President, Exploration, effective December 3, 2019.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: "I am extremely pleased to have Todd and Mark join the team. Todd is a proven and trusted mining leader and will be a great addition to our Board. Mark brings a strong reputation for managing large exploration programs and has extensive experience throughout the Americas on epithermal vein and porphyry ore systems. I am confident that their experience and contributions will add significant value and I look forward to working with both of them."

Todd has more than twenty-five years of experience in the mining sector. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Goldcorp. He has a strong background in operational efficiency, management systems and large-scale development projects. Prior to joining Goldcorp., Todd spent over twenty years at Newmont Mining in various management roles before joining the executive team as Senior Vice President, Operations.

Mark has more than thirty years of experience in the mining sector, including the past ten years as Vice President of Exploration for New Gold Inc. His background includes key contributions and leadership to new deposit discoveries, fast tracking resource development through feasibility study and into commercial start-up, reserve growth at operating mines, evaluations and corporate development. Prior to joining New Gold Inc., Mark spent thirteen years at Metallica Resources in progressive management roles, before joining the executive team as Vice President of Exploration. Mark is a member of Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGeo) and Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Russell Ball"

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

Vice President, Corporate Development & IR

Calibre Mining Corp.

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.