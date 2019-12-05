Media Advisory: Canadian Blood Services invites public to open board meeting Dec. 6

OTTAWA , Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Canadian Blood Services will open its doors physically and virtually, by live streaming its open board meeting at blood.ca and inviting the public to attend in person in Ottawa. Members of the public are invited to participate in open board meetings twice each year to hear about the organization's work, deliver presentations and meet with members of the board and the management team. Since its inception in 1998, Canadian Blood Services has been committed to operating in an open, transparent and collaborative manner. WHO: Dr. Graham Sher, CEO, Canadian Blood Services, and members of the Executive Management Team Mel Cappe, Chair of the Board of Directors and members of the Board of Directors WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST WHERE: Canadian Blood Services 1800 Alta Vista Drive Ottawa, ON Live stream available at https://blood.ca/en/about-us/governance/board-meetings/next-open-board-meeting

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, we provide services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

