S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:SBN, SBN.PR.A)) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distributions, payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019. 

Share Class  Ticker  Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares  SBN $0.03360
Preferred Shares  SBN.PR.A  $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

