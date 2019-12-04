Market Overview

World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 04, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:WFS) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution on its preferred shares in the amount of $0.13125 payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.  To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Primary Logo

