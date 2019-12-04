Market Overview

McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

December 04, 2019 4:00pm
LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.  The year 2019 marks the 28th consecutive year that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions.  The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.  For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer                        
925-606-9200     

