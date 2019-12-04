INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in UA, UAA, TLF, and DOMO of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of UA, UAA, TLF, and DOMO. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Under Armour. (NYSE:UA, UAA))

CLASS PERIOD: 08/03/2016-11/1/19

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 6, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/07/2018-08/15/19

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 6, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 16, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (2) Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed; (3) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

