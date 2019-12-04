Mountain America Credit Union Presents Military Appreciation Night at Winter Garden aGlow

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to present Military Appreciation Night at Idaho Botanical Garden's Winter Garden aGlow event. On Tuesday, December 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., military members, families, veterans, and retirees with valid military ID or proof of service are invited to enjoy free admission to Winter Garden aGlow at the Idaho Botanical Garden.



Santa will be available for photos, and complimentary refreshments will be available while supplies last.

"It is our honor to be able to show our appreciation to military families in the Treasure Valley with a special evening at Winter Garden aGlow," says Tony Rasmussen, vice president of public relations and financial education at Mountain America. "This event has become a cherished tradition during the holiday season where military families can make memories together without stretching their budgets."

"The Idaho Botanical Garden is honored to host the Military Appreciation Night presented by Mountain America Credit Union at our Winter Garden aGlow event. We are so thankful for our Military and to show our appreciation, welcome them and their families during this special event," says Executive Director Erin Anderson of Idaho Botanical Garden.

